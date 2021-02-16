Rational Advisors LLC Has $869,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after acquiring an additional 534,158 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,204,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KLA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after acquiring an additional 93,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,918 shares of company stock worth $2,465,188. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $331.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $290.55 and its 200 day moving average is $235.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $334.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

