Rational Advisors LLC Buys 21,177 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 228.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Global X MLP ETF worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Get Global X MLP ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.49. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $44.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.