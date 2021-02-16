Rational Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 28,471.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,036,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,504,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,563,000 after purchasing an additional 58,344 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,680 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,950. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.58.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $166.71 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The stock has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.29 and a 200-day moving average of $161.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

