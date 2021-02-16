Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 282 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1,128.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 31,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 443,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,953,000 after purchasing an additional 86,568 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 115,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 40,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,089,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,310,000 after purchasing an additional 398,528 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.54.

SPGI opened at $339.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

