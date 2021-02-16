Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Update

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 14th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,034,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS REEMF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.40. 307,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,914. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.50.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Ltd. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in central Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

