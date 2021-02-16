Rapids (RPD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $95.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Rapids coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Rapids has traded down 56% against the U.S. dollar. Rapids has a total market cap of $553,987.81 and approximately $95.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008242 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 105.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (CRYPTO:RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Rapids Coin Trading

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

