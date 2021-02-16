Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rapid7 in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.39) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Rapid7’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.29) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Rapid7 stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.93 and a 200-day moving average of $72.32. Rapid7 has a 1 year low of $31.34 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.46 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 113,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 25,346 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 243.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.36, for a total transaction of $67,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,173,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,726 shares of company stock worth $4,363,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

