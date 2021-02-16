Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.03. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 802 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.55.

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

