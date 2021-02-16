RA International Group’s (RAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

RA International Group (LON:RAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.

Shares of RAI stock opened at GBX 53.75 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £91.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. RA International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

