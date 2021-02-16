RA International Group’s (RAI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

RA International Group (LON:RAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 80 ($1.05) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 48.84% from the company’s current price.
Shares of RAI stock opened at GBX 53.75 ($0.70) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of £91.22 million and a PE ratio of 6.11. RA International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 26 ($0.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95).
RA International Group Company Profile
