Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quotient Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.63.

QUOT opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $13.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,160.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,535,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,392,997.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at $95,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the third quarter worth about $76,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

