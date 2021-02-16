Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.51

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and traded as high as $10.28. Qumu shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 1,057 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QUMU shares. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Qumu in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $176.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.52.

In other news, Director Edward D. Horowitz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,664,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth about $1,866,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Qumu by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,092,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in Qumu in the 4th quarter worth about $771,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

