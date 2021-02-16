QuickX Protocol (QCX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $140,599.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.33 million and approximately $140,599.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00064822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $433.32 or 0.00896552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048906 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.44 or 0.05069981 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00024692 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00016749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032397 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

