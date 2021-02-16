QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by TCF National Bank

TCF National Bank lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.98 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.63. The firm has a market cap of $168.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 35,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $5,516,981.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,116,247.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.