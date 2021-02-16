Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $4.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE KWR opened at $282.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.83 and a beta of 1.52. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $293.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 104.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 58.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 211.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,453 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Quaker Chemical by 74.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.