Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the January 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 25.5 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Quadient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th.

NPACY stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Quadient has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

