QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QEP Resources, Inc. (NYSE:QEP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 14th total of 4,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a market cap of $839.28 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. QEP Resources has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $3.48.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded QEP Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at $290,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 46.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,563,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 494,161 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in QEP Resources in the third quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QEP Resources by 95.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 883,693 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 382.3 million barrels of oil equivalent.

