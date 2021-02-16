Q2 (QTWO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.56. Q2 has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $148.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.92 and a beta of 1.71.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.56.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.73, for a total value of $3,411,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,792,197.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R. H. Seale sold 2,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $238,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 192,022 shares of company stock valued at $23,209,037 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

