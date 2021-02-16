Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. Lowered by Truist Securiti (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) – Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.20.

TPX opened at $32.51 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $34.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Insiders have sold 403,100 shares of company stock valued at $11,069,269 over the last 90 days. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 347,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 259,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 722.3% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,829 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,313.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 48,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

