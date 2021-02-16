Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Cut by Piper Sandler

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report released on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.52. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.31.

Shares of WLTW stock opened at $227.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $232.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 0.71.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.20. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.