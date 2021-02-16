Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Decreased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Allstate in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.13 EPS.

ALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

The Allstate stock opened at $104.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.34. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Allstate by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,574,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,044,000 after buying an additional 1,497,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in The Allstate by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,776,000 after buying an additional 801,083 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,352,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in The Allstate by 6,344.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 632,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,580,000 after buying an additional 623,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

