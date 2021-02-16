Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $6.24 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 762.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 704.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $106,094.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.24 or 0.00012692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061456 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00264116 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00085638 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00418071 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185804 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.