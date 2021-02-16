Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Hits $6.24 on Major Exchanges (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 762.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 16th. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 704.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $106,094.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.24 or 0.00012692 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00061456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.87 or 0.00264116 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00083678 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00073203 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00085638 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.58 or 0.00418071 BTC.
- Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.36 or 0.00185804 BTC.
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile
Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0
Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.