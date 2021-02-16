Pundi X (NPXS) Market Cap Reaches $228.64 Million

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Pundi X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Pundi X has a market capitalization of $228.64 million and $44.57 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00065438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.00901892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00049564 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,543.39 or 0.05160631 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024452 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00017211 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00033354 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Pundi X Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a token. It launched on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 235,514,908,115 tokens. Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official message board is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Token Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges:

