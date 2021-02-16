Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PMMAF shares. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of PMMAF stock opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. Puma has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $116.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.59.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

