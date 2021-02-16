Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 614,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $47,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $80.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $95.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.85.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

