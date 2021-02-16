Provident Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Provident Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, February 17th. Provident Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its IPO on January 8th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Provident Acquisition stock opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Provident Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $12.50.

