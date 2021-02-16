Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39. Prosperity Bancshares posted earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $5.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. The business had revenue of $294.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

PB traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $71.33. 6,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $75.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

