ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.98

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.98 and last traded at $17.00, with a volume of 88878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,318,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,081,000 after purchasing an additional 852,513 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,500,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,811,000 after purchasing an additional 137,742 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,099,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,669,000 after purchasing an additional 230,609 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,858,000. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,845,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

