ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the January 14th total of 85,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

ProPhase Labs stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. ProPhase Labs has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $16.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRPH shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Dawson James started coverage on shares of ProPhase Labs in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProPhase Labs stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.31% of ProPhase Labs worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

