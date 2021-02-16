Prometeus (PROM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $153.46 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 62.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Prometeus has a market cap of $153.46 million and $25.79 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be bought for approximately $25.08 or 0.00051066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 347% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00064396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.74 or 0.00871082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00048146 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.16 or 0.05038547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00024540 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00016868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00033348 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

Prometeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

