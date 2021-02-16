Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $875,000 Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Neogen were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Neogen news, Director Bruce Papesh sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $2,502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $5,553,253 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.72. 1,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,110. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $48.91 and a 52 week high of $88.98.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Neogen had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

