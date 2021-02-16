Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for 2.0% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 57,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 31,987 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 92,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $23,180,000 after acquiring an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,315,000 after acquiring an additional 54,835 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

BDX traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $256.89. 16,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,376,745. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.65 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

