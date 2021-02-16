Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Insider Hedley Clark Buys 482,360 Shares

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) insider Hedley Clark bought 482,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,294.40 ($25,208.26).
PRIM stock opened at GBX 4.06 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. Primorus Investments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.96 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of £5.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.56.
About Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L)
