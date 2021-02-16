Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) Insider Hedley Clark Buys 482,360 Shares

Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) (LON:PRIM) insider Hedley Clark bought 482,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £19,294.40 ($25,208.26).

PRIM stock opened at GBX 4.06 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 17.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.82. Primorus Investments plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.96 ($0.06). The firm has a market cap of £5.68 million and a P/E ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3.56.

Get Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) alerts:

About Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L)

Primorus Investments plc, an investment company, focuses on acquiring interests in a portfolio of exploration and production projects and assets operating in the natural resources sector. It also engages in investing in the leisure, corporate services, consultancy, and brand licensing sectors. The company was formerly known as Stellar Resources plc and changed its name to Primorus Investments plc in December 2016.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primorus Investments plc (PRIM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.