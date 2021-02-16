Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.43 Per Share

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primerica in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.47. William Blair also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PRI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

PRI stock opened at $141.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.57 and its 200 day moving average is $128.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.44. Primerica has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $150.13.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 23,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,484.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total value of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

