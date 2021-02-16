Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRBZF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at $83.03 on Tuesday. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $83.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.89.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

