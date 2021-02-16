Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) Receives GBX 33.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) (LON:PMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 33.67 ($0.44).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 17 ($0.22) in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of Premier Oil plc (PMO.L) stock traded up GBX 0.74 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 23.26 ($0.30). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,644,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,578,535. Premier Oil plc has a one year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 109 ($1.42). The company has a market capitalization of £215.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 20.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 571.58, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

