Power Ledger Price Hits $0.21 on Major Exchanges (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Power Ledger has a market capitalization of $87.44 million and approximately $21.97 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Power Ledger has traded 40.7% higher against the dollar. One Power Ledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Power Ledger

POWR is a token. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 425,948,654 tokens. Power Ledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger . The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger

Buying and Selling Power Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

