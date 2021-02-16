Porch Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 15,404 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 810% compared to the typical volume of 1,692 call options.

PRCH stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.04. 53,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,376. Porch Group has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $24.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.65.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $714,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.