Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Short Interest Update

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 5,150,000 shares. Approximately 10.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $714,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $772,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,328,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,376. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.65. Porch Group has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $24.41.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRCH. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

