Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:POYYF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the January 14th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.

Polymetal International stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,114. Polymetal International has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.91.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

