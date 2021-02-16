Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) (TSE:PIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of PIF opened at C$22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.32. Polaris Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.59 and a 52-week high of C$24.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$360.92 million and a PE ratio of 18.85.

Get Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and operates geothermal and hydroelectric energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (PIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.