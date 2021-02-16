PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $48.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report sales of $48.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.25 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $77.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $168.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $175.64 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $222.80 million, with estimates ranging from $213.32 million to $243.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PlayAGS.

Several brokerages recently commented on AGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 133.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $231.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

