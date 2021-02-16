Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.47 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will post sales of $7.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.62 billion and the highest is $9.69 billion. Plains All American Pipeline posted sales of $8.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full year sales of $24.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.50 billion to $35.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $26.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.84 billion to $35.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plains All American Pipeline.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.36.

In related news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 355,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 23.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $140,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 515.6% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 19,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the third quarter worth $130,000. 45.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAA stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,038. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $16.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.69%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

