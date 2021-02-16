Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pixelworks Inc. design, develop and market semiconductors and software that enable the visual display of broadband content through a wide variety of electronic devices. Broadband content includes video, computer graphics and visual Web information delivered at high speeds via cable and telecommunications lines to the homes and offices. The semiconductors integrate a microprocessor, memory and image processing circuits that function like a computer on a single chip, or system-on-a-chip. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PXLW. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Pixelworks has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.23.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 51.96% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pixelworks will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 34,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total transaction of $128,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,126,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,178,035.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 421.9% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 11,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Pixelworks in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter worth about $58,000. 33.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products, including image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; and video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution, as well as transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

