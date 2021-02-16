Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Acquired by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 49.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $40,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,036,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at $20,317,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. TheStreet upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

NYSE PIPR opened at $107.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.17. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 20.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.