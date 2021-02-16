Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.68.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $132.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $147.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 129.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.69.

In related news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,383 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,593 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,389 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,336 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

