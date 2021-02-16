Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.36. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $11.39.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

