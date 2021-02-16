Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the January 14th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,953,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 647.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 61,763 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $797,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,180,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,455,000 after acquiring an additional 19,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust alerts:

HNW traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,338. Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $15.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.