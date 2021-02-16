Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the January 14th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 862,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNW stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.02. 615,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,568. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.01. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.60%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

