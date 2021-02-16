Pigeoncoin Trading Up 28.8% Over Last Week (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a market cap of $1.77 million and $431,232.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded up 28.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00117008 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,212,059,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

