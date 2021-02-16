Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post $3.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.95 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $17.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $31.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $33.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.04 million, with estimates ranging from $11.41 million to $30.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

PIRS stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.12. 14,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,472. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 221,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,381 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 639.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 942,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 162,209 shares during the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

